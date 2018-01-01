Zero Is The Title Of Shah Rukh Khan's Film With Aanand L Rai, Also Starring Katrina Kaif And Anushka Sharma

Highlights
- Zero - is the title of SRK's new film
- Shah Rukh's first look was also revealed in the teaser of Zero
- Zero releases on December 21, 2018
Zero has already garnered a great deal of interest because Shah Rukh plays a dwarf in the movie. On Monday, the title was revealed in a teaser of sorts, which also reveals Shah Rukh's first look - dressed in shorts and in a tux, Shah Rukh Khan dances away in typical tapori style in the short video. "Hum jiske peeche lag jaate hain, uski life bana dete hain," is how Shah Rukh's character wraps the teaser.
It's an absolute delight to watch the pint-sized Shah Rukh Khan set the floor on fire and we just can't wait for the film to release.
टिकटें लिए बैठें हैं लोग मेरी ज़िंदगी की, तमाशा भी पूरा होना चाहिए!
As promised, here's the title of @aanandlrai 's film. @AnushkaSharma#KatrinaKaif@RedChilliesEnt@cypplOfficial#2ZERO18https://t.co/V7xtLY2k5u— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 1, 2018
Watch the teaser here:
On New Year's Eve, this is how eagerly the film's crew were waiting for the details to be shared - Shah Rukh shared tweets on behalf of his Zero co-stars. For Katrina, he wrote: "Single minded Katrina waiting for Title of film with Aanand L Rai sends her lovely pic wishing you all a Happy New Year" and for Anushka, he tweeted: "And the lovely away from the glares extremely Unsingle Anushka Sharma sends her love to everyone as she awaits the Title of her Aanand L Rai film. Thanks my scientist Anushka."
Single minded Katrina waiting for Title of film with @aanandlrai sends her lovely pic wishing u all a Happy New Year. Thank u Katz #Kal5BajeSRKpic.twitter.com/2okhva1yCc— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2017
And the lovely away from the glares extremely Unsingle @AnushkaSharma sends her love to everyone as she awaits the Title of her @aanandlrai film. Thanks my scientist Anushka. #Kal5BajeSRKpic.twitter.com/VV0HVwBZwH— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2017
Shah Rukh was pretty impatient too.
And me also waiting for @aanandlrai film Title with the girls and the whole team. Happy New year all u very loved people. #Kal5BajeSRKpic.twitter.com/1904UTRD08— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2017
Thank you Shah Rukh Khan, for the wonderful New Year gift. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Zero is Shah Rukh's first film with the director and releases on December 21, this year, when it is most likely to clash with Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath.