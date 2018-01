Title Of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma And Katrina Kaif's Next Film To Be Announced Soon. Details Here

Highlights "Sir, title kab announce karna hai," SRK asked Aanand L Rai "1st January kaisa rahega?" he replied Anushka and Katrina are SRK's Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars

Finally, the title of Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film, directed by Aanand L Rai , will be announced today (New Year). The film stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, opposite SRK. Both the actresses were Shah Rukh's heroine in 2012 film. The 52-year-old superstar announced it on Twitter and wrote, "And me also waiting for @aanandlrai film Title with the girls and the whole team. Happy New year all u very loved people. #Kal5BajeSRK." He previously shared pictures of Anushka and Katrina, who are in South Africa and Thailand, respectively and in multiple tweets, posted messages from the actresses on New Year and also about the film.Read Shah Rukh's tweet here.Anushka and Katrina extended their wishes like this.And, Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai had this exchange on Twitter. "Sir,announce, SRK wrote first. Soon, Mr Rai replied, "1st JanuaryNot only the title, we can expect much more at 5pm today. Read here.The shooting of the film began in September. Aanand L Rai earlier revealed that he wants to release the film later in 2018. "I will take another year and a half. We are targeting 2018 December. Nothing has been decided yet but we will announce the title very soon," he had told new agency IANS.Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a dwarf. VFX and special effects will play a significant role in the film.