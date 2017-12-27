Shah Rukh Khan On Aanand L Rai's Film: We Are Not Nervous But Wary Shah Rukh Khan will share screen space with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in his next film

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently prepping for Aanand L Rai's yet-untitled film, says "we are not nervous but wary." Of the film, Shah Rukh told news agency PTI: "It is taking a little longer as we had thought about it. We prepared it for two years and we are giving our best shot possible. It is a visually heavy effect film. It takes time and money is also being spent. We want to be very exact about everything." The 52-year-old actor added that the team of the film does not want to compromise on the visual effects and wants to impress the audience when the film is presented.Bollywood'sSRK, who will be seen playing a vertically- challenged man in the film , said that the title and the poster of the movie are ready, reports PTI."Tomorrow if we put a photo about it, half the people would say... We have not worked hard on it. We are not nervous but we are little wary, we should put the best foot forward," PTI quoted Shah Rukh Khan as saying.Shah Rukh has also assured that the poster of the film will be out soon. He said, "It will happen in few days. It is a little difficult film, so we want the first imagery... Someone who is playing vertically-challenged person, for a person who is a movie star who is known for romantic roles... So there will always be ifs and buts about the acceptance." Aanand L Rai's film will see the reunion of Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Katrina's latest film, has broken all records and is 'sensational' at the box office with over Rs. 150 crore while Anushka Sharma, who recently married Virat Kohli, threw a grand reception in Mumbai yesterday, which was a star-studded affair and Katrina and Shah Rukh were in attendance.Meanwhile, there are also reports about Shah Rukh that he will feature in a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma. But Shah Rukh said, "I have not signed any film. I am working on the dwarf film. Maybe after couple of months I will decide what to do. I have been meeting Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwala (producers of Rakesh Sharma's biopic), a lot of directors and producers but I have not confirmed any film," reports PTI.Shah Rukh was last seen in, also co-starring Anushka Sharma.(With inputs from PTI)