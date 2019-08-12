Eid Mubarak From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan And Other Stars

Bollywood poured Eid wishes on social media. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Bollywood showered greetings on social media on Monday and made the day extra special for their fans. Celebrities like Salman Khan,Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Babu, Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, Nargis Fakhri and many more posted their Eid wishes on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo of himself and wrote: "May today and every day hereafter bring peace of mind, patience in our hearts, prosperity in our actions and prayers of thankfulness for the gifts that we have. May you all be loving and loved all your lives. Eid Mubarak to everyone" while Salman Khan tweeted: "On this Eid, sending my best wishes to everyone. Have a blessed Eid al-Adha! #EidMubarak." Going simple with his wishes, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Greetings for Eid al-Adha."

Anil Kapoor wished his fans on Twitter and wrote: "Hope you have a blessed #EidAlAdha! May Allah give us the wisdom to cherish good fortune and the strength to endure hard times. #EidAdhaMubarak." "Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating the festival around the world. May the festival strengthen the spirit of peace, love, happiness, and togetherness! #EidAlAdha" wrote South star Mahesh Babu while Anupam Kher tweeted in Hindi: "Eid Mubarak ho. Upar wala sabko khush rakhe."

In his tweet, Rishi Kapoor wrote: "Eid Mubarak to all!" and Ajay Devgn wished: "Sabhi ko Eid Mubarak! May we relish togetherness, peace and love this year."

Riteish Deshmukh and Huma Qureshi kept their wishes short and simple.

And, here's how other celebrities wished their fans on Eid al-Adha:

Meanwhile, check out how Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans outside Mannat with a namaste:

Shah Rukh Khan was photographed at Mannat.

The actor posed for the shutterbugs.

Shah Rukh Khan waved to his fans.

Also called the festival of sacrifice, Eid al-Adha is celebrated across the world. It is one of the most important festivals for Islamic followers as it marks the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim or Abraham. Eid Mubarak to everyone!

