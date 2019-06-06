ICYDK: David Letterman Celebrated Eid With Shah Rukh Khan At Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan with David Letterman at Mannat balcony

Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest son AbRam had a special guest on Eid and he's none other than American TV show host David Letterman. Shah Rukh made a trip to New York last month to shoot an episode for David Letterman's talk show and looks like he left an invitation with the show host to join him for Eid celebrations in Mumbai. As is ritual, Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance on the terrace-balcony of his Mumbai residence Mannat and joining him amidst the merry-making was David Letterman himself. With his snow-white beard and signature round-framed glasses, it was hard to miss Shah Rukh Khan's new-found friend.

In viral pictures from Shah Rukh Khan's Eid celebrations, there are glimpses of David Letterman smiling ear-to-ear, perhaps in awe of Shah Rukh Khan's fan-following, only a mere section of which had gathered outside Mannat on Wednesday. It appears that David Letterman was shooting glimpses of the Shah Rukh Khan frenzy for an upcoming episode of his show featuring the superstar - the duo were accompanied by a videographer.

Meanwhile, AbRam was busy being adorable:

Shah Rukh's Eid celebrations aren't complete without a video selfie with his fans and he Instagrammed it with these words: "Thank you all for spending your Eid with me... May God bless u all with health and happiness. Eid Mubarak."

Earlier in May, Shah Rukh Khan shot for an episode of Mr Letterman's Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction and introduced the show host as the "abominable snowman" on his Instagram: "No more footprints... This is The Abominable Snowman! Before Batman and Spider-Man, there is Mr Letter-Man. Thanks for your generosity. Had too much fun being interviewed. Not because it was about me but because you were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. You are an inspiration sir." David Letterman also shared a glimpse of their chat session on Instagram: "Even more great conversation is on its way."

When exactly Shah Rukh Khan's episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will be aired is not certain yet and we simply can't wait to watch it!