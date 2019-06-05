Shah Rukh Khan And AbRam Send Eid Greetings. See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on Eid from his residence AbRam also accompanied his actor father We also got glimpses of TV host David Letterman

Just like every year, Shah Rukh Khan delighted his fans from his Mumbai residence Mannat on the occasion of Eid. This year too, Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his 6-year-old son AbRam. The actor gave away major festive vibes as he sported all-white pathani suit. His son wore a red tee with a pair of cream trousers. He waved at the fans and delighted his fans with his iconic pose. Flashbulbs popped at the father-son duo as they posed for the people who visited the actor's house. TV host David Letterman was Shah Rukh Khan's special guest this year, who joined Shah Rukh Khan when he greeted his fans. Shah Rukh Khan was interviewed by him on his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction last month. Take a look at the pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and his son:

Shah Rukh Khan with his adorable 6-year-old son AbRam:

Here is the very famous pose of the superstar:

Here are some more pictures of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also shared a video on his Instagram which he shot from his balcony. In the video, we can see the mass that gathered outside his house to greet him on Eid. The actor also thanked his fans, who visited him. Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: "Thank you all for spending your Eid with me. May God bless you all with health and happiness. Eid Mubarak."

Take a look at the post he shared:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Zero, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai. His upcoming project yet to be announced.