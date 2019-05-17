When Shah Rukh Khan Met 'The Abominable Snowman' David Letterman

Shah Rukh Khan photographed with David Latterman. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Highlights SRK shot for an episode of David Letterman's show in New York He shared a picture with David Letterman on social media SRK also met Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York

Remember how we told you that Shah Rukh Khan will soon be making an appearance on David Letterman's talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Well, SRK shared his experience of being interviewed by Mr Letterman on his Netflix show in his latest Instagram post and he wrote: "No more footprints... This is The Abominable Snowman! Before Batman and Spider-Man, there is Mr Letter-Man. Thanks for your generosity. Had too much fun being interviewed. Not because it was about me but because you were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. You are an inspiration sir."

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Meanwhile, David Letterman also shared a picture from his meeting with the Bollywood star and he wrote: "Even more great conversation is on its way. SRK will sit down with Dave in a new special for Netflix, coming soon."

This is the post we are talking about:

David Letterman is a renowned TV show host, who was associated with NBC's popular TV show Late Night With David Letterman for over 22 years.

In New York, SRK managed to scoop some time off his busy schedule and met Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, where Rishi Kapoor is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Neetu Kapoor shared a picture from their meeting and she wrote: "You make people feel good about themselves is a rare quality! Shah Rukh is all of that - his love care is so, so genuine! Besides his amazing work, I admire him as a very good and a real human being."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, in which he played the role of a dwarf. The actor is reportedly working with Farah Khan on her upcoming film, which will be produced by Rohit Shetty.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.