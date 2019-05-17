Shah Rukh Khan And Rishi Kapoor In A Priceless Pic From New York. Thank You, Neetu

Neetu Kapoor shared this on Instagram (courtesy Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan checked into New York earlier this week for his much-awaited appearance on David Letterman's show but he had more than just that on his itinerary. The 53-year-old superstar dropped by to meet Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer in the Big Apple for eight months now. That's a long time enough for filling up your Instagram diaries and Neetu Kapoor added one more to it, this time with Shah Rukh Khan. In her post, Neetu could only talk about the the positive vibes Shah Rukh Khan left behind and said: "To make people feel good about themselves is a rare quality! Shah Rukh is all of that - his love care is so, so genuine! Besides his amazing work, I admire him as a very good and a real human being."

So good to see Rishi Kapoor flashing a thumb up! Shah Rukh Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with Deewana, famously co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in the 1992 film, also starring Divya Bharti.

Shah Rukh Khan's New York trip was extra special this time, courtesy David Letterman. Shah Rukh shot for an episode of Mr Letterman's Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction and his excitement spilled over to Twitter: "No more footprints... this is The Abominable Snowman! Before Batman and Spider-Man, there is Mr Letter-Man. Thanks for your generosity. Had too much fun being interviewed. Not because it was about me but because you were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. You are an inspiration sir."

No more footprints...this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before BatMan & SpiderMan, there is Mr. LetterMan @Letterman Thx for ur generosity. Had 2 much fun being interviewed.Not becos it was about me but becos u were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. U r an inspiration sir. pic.twitter.com/8MkFpWJ0WK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 17, 2019

David Letterman also shared a glimpse of their chat session on Instagram: "Even more great conversation is on its way."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor is now cancer-free and is expected to return home soon.

