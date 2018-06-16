'Eid Mubarak': Shah Rukh Khan And AbRam Send Best Wishes With Adorable Selfie. Pic Inside

"Eid Mubarak" - Hey, folks, Shah Rukh Khan just wished you all! Not just Shah Rukh Khan, but the wish is also on behalf of his adorable five-year-old son AbRam. On Eid, Shah Rukh Instagrammed a cute selfie featuring himself and AbRam to wish all his fans: "Love is always only in the eyes... here's all of ours to you on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone and may you families be happy and healthy," read the caption of the photo, which is a cropped selfie of sorts and captures a glimpse of an adorable father-son moment shared together. Needless to say that Shah Rukh Khan's selfie is pretty viral now and has been favourited by his Instafam with 559,672 'likes'. Shah Rukh's post was reciprocated with comments like "Bless you, SRK and AbRam."
Check out Shah Rukh Khan's Eid-special post here:
AbRam has been making appearances with Shah Rukh Khan on Eid for a few years now. Last year, the duo sent the paparazzi and fans waiting outside Mannat - the superstar's Mumbai residence - in a tizzy as they greeted them from the balcony.
CommentsMeanwhile, AbRam also continues to make regular appearances on Shah Rukh's Instagram. AbRam is the youngest of Shah Rukh Khan's three children - Suhana is currently finishing school while Aryan is studying films in California.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with the duties of Zero, his film with Aanand L Rai, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Zero is slated to release in December this year.