Eid 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra And Others Share Greetings

Entertainment | Posted by | Updated: June 05, 2019 17:10 IST
Bollywood poured Eid wishes on social media (Courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Eid Mubarak... love, peace and prosperity among all," wrote Big B
  2. Anil, Arjun, Anushka and Karan also tweeted Eid greetings
  3. Sonam and Sara shared Instagram posts with Eid messages

On the occasion of Eid, Bollywood showered festive greetings on social media on Wednesday. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Karan Johar, Dhanush and many more posted their Eid wishes on Twitter while the likes of Raveena Tandon, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Bhumi Pednekar, Sushmita Sen, Randeep Hooda, Sussanne Khan and others Instagrammed, wishing everyone on the occasion of Eid. In his tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Eid Mubarak... love, peace and prosperity among all" while a delightful Eid greeting came from Rishi Kapoor: "Eid Mubarak all to you and your family."

In her tweet, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating. May the spirit of Eid bring love, joy and peace around the world." Anushka Sharma, who co-starred with Priyanka in Dil Dhadakne Do, added in her tweet: "To peace, happiness, prosperity and joy to you and your families. Eid Mubarak."

Sonam Kapoor shared a short video of herself on Instagram and wished everyone on the occasion. Sharing the video she wrote: "Eid Mubarak to my sisters and brothers. Dher sara pyar. Chand sabse khubsurat hai. Sonam's superstar dad Anil Kapoor tweeted a photo, which read "Eid Mubarak" and wrote: "May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone! Eid Mubarak!" Sonam's cousin Arjun Kapoor also shared a message wishing his fans and wrote: "Eid Mubarak to each and every one, may the festivities bring about light and happiness in your lives. Have a good one with your friends and family!"

Eid Mubarak to my sisters and brothers..

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Varun Dhawan kept his wish short and simple and wrote: "Aap sabko Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and light," while Karan Johar wrote: "May this blessed day brings you peace, prosperity and happiness. Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world!" Shraddha Kapoor, who co-stars with Varun in Street Dancer 3D, tweeted: "Eid Mubarak to everyone! Let's always do our best to spread love, unity, happiness, understanding and all things wonderful. Lots of love."

Here's how Bollywood filled up Twitter with Eid greetings:

Eid greetings arrived from Gen-Next stars such as Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria. Sara shared a picture with her actress mother Amrita Singh and conveyed festive greetings to everyone: "Eid Mubarak," she wrote. Tara Sutaria shared a stunning selfie to wish her fans and followers.

Eid Mubarak

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Eid Mubarak

A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria) on

Take a look at the Eid posts shared by other celebrities on Instagram:

#EidMubarak :)

A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar) on

Eid Mubarak!. Love joy and peace.

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

#eidmubarak

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on

Eid Mubarak, everyone!

