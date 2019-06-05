Eid 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra And Others Share Greetings

Bollywood poured Eid wishes on social media (Courtesy: Instagram)

On the occasion of Eid, Bollywood showered festive greetings on social media on Wednesday. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Karan Johar, Dhanush and many more posted their Eid wishes on Twitter while the likes of Raveena Tandon, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Bhumi Pednekar, Sushmita Sen, Randeep Hooda, Sussanne Khan and others Instagrammed, wishing everyone on the occasion of Eid. In his tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Eid Mubarak... love, peace and prosperity among all" while a delightful Eid greeting came from Rishi Kapoor: "Eid Mubarak all to you and your family."

T 3185 - Eid Mubarak .. love peace and prosperity among all .. ! pic.twitter.com/PA9fSAyXy5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2019

Eid Mubarak all to you and your family! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 4, 2019

In her tweet, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating. May the spirit of Eid bring love, joy and peace around the world." Anushka Sharma, who co-starred with Priyanka in Dil Dhadakne Do, added in her tweet: "To peace, happiness, prosperity and joy to you and your families. Eid Mubarak."

Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating... May the spirit of Eid bring love, joy and peace around the world — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 5, 2019

To peace, happiness, prosperity and joy to you and your families. Eid Mubarak — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 5, 2019

Sonam Kapoor shared a short video of herself on Instagram and wished everyone on the occasion. Sharing the video she wrote: "Eid Mubarak to my sisters and brothers. Dher sara pyar. Chand sabse khubsurat hai. Sonam's superstar dad Anil Kapoor tweeted a photo, which read "Eid Mubarak" and wrote: "May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone! Eid Mubarak!" Sonam's cousin Arjun Kapoor also shared a message wishing his fans and wrote: "Eid Mubarak to each and every one, may the festivities bring about light and happiness in your lives. Have a good one with your friends and family!"

May this special day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone! Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/s9mVkLvg6i — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 5, 2019

#EidMubarak to each and everyone, may the festivities bring about light & happiness in your lives.. Have a good one with your friends and family! — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 5, 2019

Varun Dhawan kept his wish short and simple and wrote: "Aap sabko Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and light," while Karan Johar wrote: "May this blessed day brings you peace, prosperity and happiness. Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world!" Shraddha Kapoor, who co-stars with Varun in Street Dancer 3D, tweeted: "Eid Mubarak to everyone! Let's always do our best to spread love, unity, happiness, understanding and all things wonderful. Lots of love."

Aap Sabko Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and light. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 4, 2019

May this blessed day bring you peace, prosperity and happiness.



Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 5, 2019

#EidMubarak to everyone!!! Let's always do our best to spread love, unity, happiness, understanding and all things wonderful. Lots of love — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 4, 2019

Here's how Bollywood filled up Twitter with Eid greetings:

Eid mubarak! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 5, 2019

Eid Mubarak! Looking forward to returning home, celebrating with my Nani and hopefully getting a plateful of her famous Khichra #IsmailiDelights — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 5, 2019

Eid Mubarak — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 5, 2019

Eid Mubarak to everyone that's celebrating today! May Allah bless you & your loved ones with peace, prosperity & happiness..Much love #eidmubarak#eidulfitr#eid2019#gratefulpic.twitter.com/8D1KPVQ2UZ — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) June 5, 2019

Eid greetings arrived from Gen-Next stars such as Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria. Sara shared a picture with her actress mother Amrita Singh and conveyed festive greetings to everyone: "Eid Mubarak," she wrote. Tara Sutaria shared a stunning selfie to wish her fans and followers.

Take a look at the Eid posts shared by other celebrities on Instagram:

Eid Mubarak, everyone!