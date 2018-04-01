'Shah Rukh Khan Has A Childlike Energy On Set,' Says Zero Director Aanand L Rai Director Aanand L Rai talked about experimenting with SRK's romantic hero image and much more

Share EMAIL PRINT Shah Rukh Khan will play the role of a dwarf in Zero (Image courtesy - iamsrk) New Delhi: Highlights Aanand L Rai is fascinated by Shah Rukh Khan's energy on the sets "He is the best newcomer a director will get on the set," he said Aanand L Rai is best known for his Tanu Weds Manu series and Raanjhanaa Zero told IANS, "I am fascinated to see how a man with 25 years of a career, with so much success, fame, so many blockbusters, can still an have childlike energy. He did not burn out." Mr Rai added that he's trying to learn this thing from the Zero star, "He is the most obedient actor I have seen ever in my life. His energy on set is like a young boy doing his first film. I want to say that he is the best newcomer a director will get on the set... In fact, that is something I am trying to learn from him."



Aanand L Rai, best known for his works such as Tanu Weds Manu series and Raanjhanaa, is directing Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before role. Talking about why he chose to experiment with Shah Rukh Khan's romantic hero image, Aanand told IANS, "With experience, I have realized that audience is growing every year to accept more experimental cinema. There is a synergy between audience and filmmakers. As a film director, I cannot say there is no audience for a certain genre of the story because a different group of audience is receptive towards a variety of stories. Now we have an audience to support a film like Baahubali and a content-heavy film like Newton in the same year."



He added, "We have a Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and a Lipstick Under My Burkha and both are appreciated by the audience. So I think the audience gives us the confidence to take the risk."



The plotline of Zero revolves around the lives of three characters played by Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka, all of whom are struggling to make the best of their lives. In the film,



Speaking of his film's lead cast, Aanand L Rai told IANS that the strenuous process of shooting the film was made smooth by them. "Physically the shoot was very exhausting but the whole team had a great time working towards it because of the fact that I worked with a bunch of enthusiastic actors, and Khan saab is one of them." He also said, "He surprises me to an extent that at times it scares me to think whether as a director I am able to match up to his level of talent. He is an extraordinary man, not just as an actor but also as a human."



Zero is slated to release on December 21.



(With inputs from IANS)





Fascinated by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'childlike energy and enthusiasm,' director Aanand L Rai told news agency IANS that 'he is the best newcomer a director will get on the set.' Aanand L Rai, who is directing Shah Rukh Khan in his forthcoming filmtold IANS, "I am fascinated to see how a man with 25 years of a career, with so much success, fame, so many blockbusters, can still an have childlike energy. He did not burn out." Mr Rai added that he's trying to learn this thing from thestar, "He is the most obedient actor I have seen ever in my life. His energy on set is like a young boy doing his first film. I want to say that he is the best newcomer a director will get on the set... In fact, that is something I am trying to learn from him."Aanand L Rai, best known for his works such asseries and Raanjhanaa, is directing Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before role. Talking about why he chose to experiment with Shah Rukh Khan's romantic hero image, Aanand told IANS, "With experience, I have realized that audience is growing every year to accept more experimental cinema. There is a synergy between audience and filmmakers. As a film director, I cannot say there is no audience for a certain genre of the story because a different group of audience is receptive towards a variety of stories. Now we have an audience to support a film likeand a content-heavy film likein the same year."He added, "We have aand aand both are appreciated by the audience. So I think the audience gives us the confidence to take the risk."The plotline ofrevolves around the lives of three characters played by Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka, all of whom are struggling to make the best of their lives. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a dwarf ; Katrina Kaif plays an actress struggling with alcoholism while Anushka Sharma essays the role of a failed scientist.Speaking of his film's lead cast, Aanand L Rai told IANS that the strenuous process of shooting the film was made smooth by them. "Physically the shoot was very exhausting but the whole team had a great time working towards it because of the fact that I worked with a bunch of enthusiastic actors, and Khanis one of them." He also said, "He surprises me to an extent that at times it scares me to think whether as a director I am able to match up to his level of talent. He is an extraordinary man, not just as an actor but also as a human."is slated to release on December 21.(With inputs from IANS)