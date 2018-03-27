For A Change, Shah Rukh Khan Read A Poem On His Way To Work

Shah Rukh Khan is back to work and his latest tweet reveals that he has been busy with something else apart from clicking a selfie, of course. The 52-year-old actor shared a click of himself on Twitter and wrote, "A poem I read on way to work...' I don't pay attention to the world ending; it has ended for me many times. And began again in the morning." Shah Rukh Khan and his younger son AbRam returned to Mumbai on Saturday evening after a mini vacation in Europe. The Raees actor posted several updates on Instagram of the father-son fun filled memories. One of the posts was about AbRam, who is now a new Speed Skiing champion of the world.
Shah Rukh Khan, usually, makes the best use of time on his way to work - by clicking selfies and his Instagram stands as a proof of it. A couple of weeks ago, he posted a black and white selfie on social media and wrote, "I took this pic in colour on the way to @aanandlrai Zero shoot. It's taken so long in traffic, the colours have faded..."
Shah Rukh Khan will play the role of a dwarf in his next film Zero, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The Aanand L Rai-directed film also features Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Abhay Deol and Sridevi (posthumous) in cameo roles.