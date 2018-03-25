Shah Rukh Khan And AbRam Are Back From Vacation. See Pics At Airport

Shah Rukh Khan and his little son AbRam, who went to Europe for a mini-vacation, are back to Mumbai. The father-son duo were spotted at the airport on Saturday evening and it was AbRam, who caught the paparazzi's attention with his several cute expression. SRK, 52, navigated AbRam till the car. Little AbRam was carrying a soft toy with him throughout. Shah Rukh Khan filled up Instagram with some lovely posts, featuring AbRam and their adventures on the snow-capped Alps. Skiing was SRK and AbRam's top priority and they successfully did it. AbRam, who is all of four, is now a new Speed Skiing champion of the world. (Congratulations, AbRam). "A lovely holiday climaxed with the new Speed Skiing champion of the world by my side," SRK captioned a post with AbRam.
Highlights
- Little AbRam was carrying a soft toy with him
- AbRam is now a new Speed Skiing champion of the world
- They were holidaying in the snow-capped Alps
See pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam at the airport.
Inside SRK and AbRam's vacation diaries.
"In bed, in lift and in the Alps. You do get more than you can ski... with my little one on a little holiday," wrote SRK.
Gauri Khan had also shared a similar picture of Shah Rukh and AbRam and adorably captioned it as, "Snowmen."
Shah Rukh Khan took a small break from Zero shooting to spend time with AbRam. Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, will feature him as a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Zero arrives this December.