Shah Rukh Khan's LOL Solution To Avoid Dubbing In Potential Chinese Film

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in China for the screening of Zero at the Beijing Film Festival, was asked by China Global Television Network or CGTN if he'll consider starring in a Chinese film, to which the 53-year-old actor said: "I would not like someone to dub from me, will rather play a quiet guy who only sings and dances." Trust Shah Rukh to infuse humour in all his interviews. Zero, which released in India last year to poor reviews, will close the Beijing Film festival, which is currently underway. Speaking about the inclusion of Zero in the films line-up, Shah Rukh told CGTN: "I am going to see the film after three months. So, for me it's very significant. Let me just go see. Maybe, I will be able to figure out... what went wrong." he said.

Shah Rukh described Zero as his "labor of love" and told CGTN: "Unfortunately Zero itself wasn't received too well back home in India, maybe I made the wrong film, maybe I did not do the right storytelling so I am a little wary how it will be received here and I hope people here will like it."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan pulled out of the Rakesh Sharma biopic, in which he was meant to play the title role. CGTN asked Shah Rukh Khan about his upcoming projects, of which he said that he has decided to take a few months off to finalise his next film. "I haven't decided what I will do next. I thought I will take a few months off and try and work on what I want to do because it's very important for me to be most excited about it... At my stage, when I have worked in over 80 films, have done some satisfactory roles," said Shah Rukh, who has starred in films like Swades, Paheli, Chak De! India, the Don series and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayge to name a few.

"I should be like I don't want to get up and go if it's not going to be an absolutely, stunning, scintillating and exciting day as an actor. So, right now I don't have anything that stunning, scintillating and exciting, If I will have it, I will start working on it," he added.

Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh played the role of vertically-challenged Bauua Singh, who travels to space as a part of a NASA project to win over his scientist girlfriend Aafia (Anushka Shama), heading the project. His relationship with Aafia hit a roadblock after he abandoned her on their wedding day to stay in a relationship with Babita (Katrina Kaif), an actress.

