Shah Rukh Khan And Anupam Kher's Just-Like-That Chat Proves They're Still Raj And Pops From DDLJ

Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher just revived Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge memories in ways that you couldn't have imagined! The veteran actor, who played Shah Rukh Khan's father in the movie, tweeted this all the way from New York: "Mere pyaare, Shah Rukh! Baas aise hi... New York mein tumhari achanak yaad ayi. We have had some great times together. And then we all grew up! Love and prayers always." Anupam Kher gave us major DDLJ nostalgia as he attached a hilarious gif of Raj and his pops doing the signature high-fiving and hugging. Shah Rukh Khan was quick to spot Anupam Kher's "just like that" tweet and responded with the sweetest message.

The 53-year-old superstar instantly sent Anupam Kher an invitation to a match of Snakes and Ladders in his attempt to not "grow up". "Arre nahi, Daddy Cool! 'Grow up' hon aapke dushman. Hum dono ka dil to baccha hai ji. Come back home, let's start with Snakes and Ladders and we can move to making sand castles in the air. Miss you," he tweeted.

Anupam Kher is currently undergoing treatment in New York for an undisclosed ailment. Read their tweets here:

Arre nahi Daddy Cool! 'Grow up' hon aapke dushman. Hum dono ka dil to baccha hai ji. Come back home let's start with snakes and ladders and we can move to making sand castles in the air. Miss you. https://t.co/asgWd1N5Cb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 18, 2019

. @iamsrk !! .We have had some great times together. And then we all grew up!! Love and prayers always #DilwaleDulhaniyaLeJayengepic.twitter.com/GDrJnZCKca — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 17, 2019

After Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Anupam Kher and Shah Rukh Khan went on to co-star in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Paheli, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Veer Zaara and Happy New Year. The veteran actor often reconnects with Shah Rukh Khan over adorable Twitter conversations:

Thanks Shahrukh for #Paheli. You r so wonderful 2 work with. Lets repeat the magic. Our well wishers want 2 see our 'Jodi' again. Jai Ho.:) https://t.co/05YEjFNoB0 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 24, 2017

Thank you @iamsrk 4 your continuous love & support. We may not meet often but d love & warmth we've shared is good for a lifetime. Love.:) https://t.co/hWlgVxgqvB — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 26, 2017

Anupam Kher was last seen in The Accidental Prime Minister while Zero remains Shah Rukh Khan's last film.

