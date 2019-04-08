Shah Rukh Khan And Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter Conversation Will Light Up Your Monday

Shah Rukh and Abhishek are co-stars of several films (courtesy SRKFC_Russia)

If you are having a dull Monday, make no delay and head to Twitter for Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan's conversation. On Monday morning, netizens woke up to a Monday Motivation quote on Abhishek's Twitter and so did Shah Rukh Khan. Abhishek borrowed a quote from boxing great Floyd Mayweather, Jr to say: "To be the best you have to work overtime." The 53-year-old superstar, who is not only the badshah of Bollywood but is also the king of Twitter humour, responded to Abhishek's tweet with a suggestion which appears to be a self-admission of procrastination: "Thanks baby. Got this. Now please motivate me to work on time too!" LOL.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter conversation here:

Thanks baby. Got this. Now please motivate me to Work On Time too!! https://t.co/9qejCH9tIx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 8, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan is usually amongst the last few celebrities to arrive at parties but he's also probably the last one to leave the party. On an episode of Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh had said: "Try as you may but he (Shah Rukh) is going to keep drinking with you till the sun comes up. He's not leaving the party and most certainly not abruptly."

In an interview with DNA earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan said he prefers working at night as he's not at all a morning person. Shah Rukh was asked about working with Akshay Kumar when he said: "By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I'm a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me."

Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan co-starred for the first time in 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. They also famously co-starred in 2014's Happy New Year, directed by Farah Khan.

