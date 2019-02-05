Shah Rukh Khan On Why He's Least Likely To Co-Star With Akshay Kumar

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar (courtesy iamsrk)

How would you like to see Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar in a film together? Well, the chances for that are pretty fat because one is a night owl (by self-admission) and the other follows an early-to-rise-early-to-bed routine. DNA reports that Shah Rukh was recently asked if he would do a film with Akshay Kumar, when he jokingly said: "What do I say to this? I don't wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early." Shah Rukh also said he begins work when Akshay is almost done with his day: "By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I'm a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me," DNA quoted him as saying.

However, Shah Rukh explained why it would be "fun" to work on a project with Akshay, all in good humour, of course, and said: "It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga. He'll be leaving the set and I'll be coming in. I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won't match."

Well, Shah Rukh Khan is usually always among the last celebrities to check in to showbiz parties and events. In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan 6, featuring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, the Gully Boy actor said: "Try as you may but he (Shah Rukh) is going to keep drinking with you till the sun comes up. He's not leaving the party and most certainly not abruptly."

Akshay Kumar famously featured in an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 1997 film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, in which he played Madhuri Dixit's fiance. Shah Rukh also made a special appearance in the song Mast Kalandar in Akshay's 2007 film Heyy Babyy.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero and has a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma lined up. Tentatively titled Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, it is expected to go on floors this month on next. Akshay Kumar's slew of films include Kesari, Good News, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4.