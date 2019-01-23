The Tonight Show Starring Anupam Kher And Jimmy Fallon. See Pic

Anupam Kher with Jimmy Fallon in New York City. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Anupam Kher met talk show host Jimmy Fallon in the US, where the former is currently filming TV show New Amsterdam. Anupam Kher instagrammed a picture of himself with the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon star from their impromptu meeting at an Indian restaurant in New York City and wrote: "When you meet someone whose work you admire says he is a fan of your work, it is a wonderful and a humbling feeling. Thank you, dear Jimmy Fallon, for your warmth, appreciation and generosity. It was a pleasure meeting you. You are not only a great talk show host, actor, writer, singer but also a very genuine human being." Anupam Kher is among the main cast members of the NBC medical drama series headlined by Ryan Eggold.

Check out Anupam Kher's post featuring Jimmy Fallon:

Anupam Kher is currently a semi-permanent resident of the Big Apple because of New Amsterdam. He frequently shuttles between India and the US for his work assignments. Recently, he played the role of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister, which was adapted from Sanjaya Baru's book of the same name.

The Accidental Prime Ministerdid not fare well at the box office, which was dominated by Uri: The Surgical Strike, which released on the same day. Anupam Kher has also congratulated Uri's lead actor Vicky Kaushal for his performance in the movie.

Before The Accidental Prime Minister, Anupam Kher starred in British television series Mrs Wilson. Anupam Kher is awaiting the release of Hotel Mumbai, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017. The film will release on Netflix this year.