Uri: The Surgical Strike - Vicky Kaushal, Welcome To The 'Actors' World', Tweets Anupam Kher

Highlights Remember, you are your own competition: Anupam Kher "Felt proud to be part of Indian cinema after watching Uri," he added The film is directed by Aditya Dhar

Actor Anupam Kher recently watched Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike and tweeted that it is an 'incredibly brilliant film.' In a separate tweet, he appreciated Vicky Kaushal's performance and wrote, "Welcome to the 'actors' world. You are fantastic in Uri." Uri and Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister clashed at the box office. Vicky Kaushal's film has scored a century at the box office while Anupam Kher's movie has managed to earn over Rs 20 crore in two weeks. "Watched Uri: The Surgical Strike in New York. What an incredibly brilliant film. Felt proud to be part of Indian cinema. Technically international and theme wise superbly elevating. Take a bow, team Uri. House was almost full," read Anupam Kher's tweet.

"Dear Vicky Kaushal, welcome to the 'actors' world. You are fantastic in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Real, gutsy and a performer. Remember, you are your own competition. The more difficult you make your job, the more you will explore it. Love and best wishes always," he added.

Read Anupam Kher's tweets here.

Watched #UriTheSurgicalStrike in NY. What an incredibly brilliant film!! Felt proud to be part of Indian Cinema. Technically international & theme wise superbly elevating. Take a bow #TeamUri. House was almost full. Jai Hind. @RonnieScrewvala@AdityaDharFilms@vickykaushal09pic.twitter.com/EB8TwlwXdu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 21, 2019

Each department of #UriTheSurgicalStrike is first rate. Casting is great. All characters are brilliant. And the portrayal of #IndianArmy was fantastic. Congratulations @mohituraina@yamigautam & my dear @SirPareshRawal for a towering performance. @AdityaDharFilms proud of you. pic.twitter.com/KlYaW8KKl7 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 21, 2019

Dear @vickykaushal09 ! Welcome to the 'actors' world. You are FANTASTIC in #UriTheSurgicalStrike. Real, gutsy and a performer. Remember!! You are your own competition. The more difficult you make your jo, the more you will explore it. Love and best wishes always. pic.twitter.com/grlvt3QxSn — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 21, 2019

Uri is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan after 2016's Uri terror attack. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar.

Of the film's success, Vicky Kaushal earlier told news agency IANS, "Till the film is released, you don't have an idea if it is going to work. But the kind of reaction we have received is really overwhelming. It's a surreal feeling that audience has accepted our film with open arms."

Apart from Uri, Vicky Kaushal, 30, is known for his films like Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan.

(With IANS inputs)