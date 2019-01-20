Uri Box Office Collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal's Film Is 2019's First 'Blockbuster', Expected To Cruise Past Rs 100 Crore Mark Today

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike is having a phenomenal run at box office

Updated: January 20, 2019 15:57 IST
Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri (Image courtesy taranadarsh)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Uri currently stands at Rs 91.84 crore
  2. On Second Saturday the film collected Rs 13.24 crore
  3. The film clashed with The Accidental Prime Minister

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike is having a phenomenal run at box office. The Aditya Dhar-directed film has raked in Rs 13.24 crore on second Saturday, which is higher than the film's first Saturday collection, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. After nine days in the theatre, Uri currently stands at Rs 91.84 crore and is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark today. "Uri: The Surgical Strike continues to make big noise at the box office. Should cross Rs 100 crore mark today (Day 10)... Second Saturday is higher than first Sat (Rs 12.43 crore) and almost double of second Friday... (Week 2) Friday Rs 7.66 crore, Saturday Rs 13.24 crore. Total: Rs 91.84 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh wrote.

 

 

Uri, which is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan following the 2016 terror attacks in Uri base camp, is 2019's first "blockbuster". "Uri: The Surgical Strike benchmarks. Crossed Rs 50 crore: Day 5, Rs 75 crore: Day 8, Rs 100 crore: Day 10. Uri is not just the first Rs 100 crore film of 2019 (Hindi language), but also the first blockbuster of 2019," Taran Adarsh further tweeted.

 

 

Uri: The Surgical Strike opened to mixed reviews at the box office. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and wrote: "But for the presence of Vicky Kaushal... Uri: The Surgical Strike would have been a complete washout. It gets two stars - one for its technical sheen, the other for the male lead."

Uri also stars Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, Swarup Sampat. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Ronnie Screwvala produces it. Uri clashed with Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister.

