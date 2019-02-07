Box Office Report - Vicky Kaushal's Uri Will Be First 'Mid-Range' Film To Cross 200 Crore

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike continues its strong hold at the ticket window close to four weeks past its release

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 07, 2019 15:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Box Office Report - Vicky Kaushal's Uri Will Be First 'Mid-Range' Film To Cross 200 Crore

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri (Image courtesy Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike continues its strong hold at the ticket window close to four weeks past its release. The Aditya Dhar-directed film is set to emerge as the first "mid-range" film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The film's collection on fourth Monday is Rs 2.38 crore, pushing its grand total to Rs 197.88 crore. "Uri: The Surgical Strike will emerge as the first mid-range film to cross Rs 200 crore mark today (Day 28). (Week 4) Friday Rs 3.44 crore, Saturday Rs 6.61 crore, Sunday Rs 8.87 crore, Monday Rs 2.85 crore, Tuesday Rs 2.62 crore, Wednesday Rs 2.38 crore. Total: Rs 197.88 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

 

 

 

 

Uri: The Surgical Strike's fourth Monday collection was close to the earnings of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2. The SS Rajamouli-directed film, which released in 2017, had collected Rs 2.90 crore on the fourth Monday while Uri raked in Rs. 2.84 crore. "Uri: The Surgical Strike continues its glorious journey. Business on (fourth) Monday is next to Baahubali 2 (Rs 2.90 crore). Rs 225 crore + lifetime business is not ruled out. (Week 4) Fri Rs 3.44 crore, Saturday Rs 6.61 crore, Sunday Rs 8.86 crore, Monday Rs 2.84 crore. Total: Rs 192.84 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike clashed with Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5. "Lead actor Vicky Kaushal, on his part, plays a steady hand and delivers the goods to an extent that, at times, seems somewhat wasted on a film that falls well short of being rousing," he wrote.

Uri is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in Pakistan following the 2016 terror attacks in Uri base camp. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Uri Box Office CollectionVicky Kaushal Uri

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Robert VadraMughal GardenAssam BudgetValentine Week ListRBILive TVWhatsAppHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekShatrughan SinhaRose DayINX Media CaseRose DayRedmi Note 7Oppo K1

................................ Advertisement ................................