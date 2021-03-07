Vicky Kaushal Visits Uri Base Camp In Kashmir. Read His Post

Vicky Kaushal shared this post. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Highlights Vicky Kaushal flew to Kashmir on Saturday

He shared pictures of himself and Army soldiers from the Uri base camp

"Heartfelt thanks to Indian Army for inviting me to Uri Base Camp": Vicky

Vicky Kaushal, who flew to Kashmir on Saturday to attend the Umeed Ki Sehar event, shared a set of pictures of himself enjoying every bit of his time with the Army soldiers at the Uri base camp. Vicky Kaushal has played the role of an Army officer in the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Army in Pakistan following the 2016 terror attacks in Uri base camp. In his latest Instagram post, Vicky thanked the Indian Army for inviting him to the Uri base camp and "giving him an opportunity to spend a lovely day with the locals who were full of warmth." He wrote: "My heartfelt thanks to the Indian Army for inviting me to the Uri Base Camp, Kashmir. Thank You for giving me an opportunity to spend a lovely day with the locals who were so full of warmth and amazingly talented. It is the biggest honour for me to be in company of our great armed forces. Thank You. Jai Hind!"

See Vicky Kaushal's post here:

Vicky Kaushal starred in the Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019 and for his performance in the film, he even won the National Film Award for the Best Actor.

In terms of work, Vicky Kaushal made his debut in Bollywood with the 2015 film Masaan. He went on to feature in several hits such as Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju and Manmarziyaan.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming films include Karan Johar's period drama Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. He will star alongside Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship co-star Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the Karan Johar-directed film.