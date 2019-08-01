Vicky Kaushal Is Having The Time Of His Life With Soldiers At Indo-China Border

Vicky Kaushal Instagrammed this image. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal, who is prepping for the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, is currently with the Army soldiers at the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Sharing a picture of himself with some Army jawans from Tawang, Vicky Kaushal wrote: "Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh." In the photo, Vicky Kaushal can be seen all smiles with his hands folded as the jawans cheer him up from behind. Sam Manekshaw was the Army chief in the year 1971, when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan. Now, check out the picture shared by Vicky Kaushal:

Vicky, who has once played the role of an Army officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike, will again be seen sporting a military uniform in Sam Manekshaw biopic. The project is expected to go on floors in October this year. Speaking about playing Manekshaw in Sam, Vicky Kaushal told news agency PTI: "When I read the script and got to know more, I was blown away. He was truly a legend this country had. It's an honour of the highest order to get an opportunity to play this part." The film, written by Bhavani Iyer, will be directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Vicky Kaushal earlier played the role of a Para Special Force officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Army in Pakistan following the 2016 terror attacks in Uri base camp. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal.

Recently, on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War, Uri: The Surgical Strike was re-released in 500 theatres in Maharashtra. Announcing the news on social media, Vicky Kaushal shared a still from his film and wrote: "Happy and honoured to share that our Film #UriTheSurgicalStrike will be re-released only for today, July 26th, to commemorate #KargilVijayDiwas. It will be screened for free in 500 theatres across Maharashtra. Extremely thankful to the Maharashtra State Government for their support and encouragement to this initiative by RSVP Movies. Jai Hind."

Other than the biopic, Vicky Kaushal's lined-up projects include Udham Singh biopic,Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Takht.

