Uri: The Surgical Strike To Be Re-Released In Maharashtra On Kargil Diwas

The makers of Uri: The Surgical Strike told Mumbai Mirror that they'll re-release the film starring Vicky Kaushal next week on Kargil Vijay Diwas in Maharashtra. Uri which was 2019's first sleeper hit performed exceptionally well at the box office and producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Aditya Dhar are quite excited about this. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, first-time director Aditya Dhar said, "It's a wonderful initiative by our Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and I'm glad people will get to see the film for free this time." Ronnie Screwvala added, "The idea of making the film was to instil a sense of pride in the hearts of every Indian and to highlight the incredible service of the armed forces for our nation. I'm honoured to be a part of this initiative wherein Uri will be showcased across 500 theatres in the state on Kargil Vijay Diwas."

The box office success story of Uri: The Surgical Strike is unparalleled as the film made on a budget of Rs 30 crore went on to collect Rs 245 crore plus in India. The film was 2019's top earning film before Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor, dethroned it earlier this month.

Box-office wise, the re-release will not help Uri reclaim the title of 2019's highest earning film as it will be screened for free and for one day only. This is unlike Marvel's latest move to re-release Avengers: Endgame with additional footage, which broke the all-time box office record of James Cameron-directed Avatar.

However, given Uri's box office popularity, it may affect the first day business of July 26 new releases such as Arjun Patiala and Judgementall Hai Kya.

