Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar's Love Story Began During Uri Promotions

Actress Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar's wedding last month left everyone surprised. But did you know that they started dating during the promotions of Uri: The Surgical Strike, in which Aditya directed Yami Gautam? In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Yami Gautam opened up about when her love story with Aditya Dhar started. "I'd say the start was during the promotion of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). That's when we started talking," Yami Gautam told the publication and added: "I wouldn't call it dating. But yeah, that was a time when we started interacting with each other and started a friendship." Uri: The Surgical Strike, headlined by Vicky Kaushal, released on January 11, 2019.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in an intimate ceremony on June 4 in her hometown Himachal Pradesh. When asked about how they kept their relationship and their wedding a secret from media, Yami told Hindustan Times that both she and the Uri director are "very private as individuals" who just got "lucky." She said: "I'm so glad the journalists are surprised for the right reasons. I received messages from so many journalists that 'We just don't believe that' and 'How could you have this?'. I think we were very lucky. I'll just put it to that. Both of us are very private as individuals. We're not someone who likes to go out for outings and all those things."

Post their wedding, both Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got back to work. He is busy with The Immortal Ashwatthama while Yami is prepping for Bhoot Police. Asked if they will soon take a break from their busy schedule to spend some quality time together, Yami said: "I don't know when they'll get over for me, as well as for Aditya. Right now, when we come back home, we know this is our time, where we spend time with the family, have meals together, watch something nice and, and just spend time. We've found our happiness in this routine. I wish we could spend more time together, but we have an entire lifetime to share it."

On June 4, Yami and Aditya shared their favorite picture from their wedding album and announced the good news with this note: "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

Yami Gautam was last seen in Puneet Khanna's Ginny Weds Sunny. She shared screen space with Vikrant Massey in the film.