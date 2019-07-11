Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 20: Shahid Kapoor's Film, Not Uri, Is Biggest Of 2019

Kabir Singh Box Office: Poster of the movie (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights 'Kabir Singh' is currently at Rs 246 crores Its "inching closer to" Rs 250 crores 'Kabir Singh' made Rs 3 crore on its third Wednesday

Finally, the much-awaited feat has been achieved by Kabir Singh. Shahid Kapoor's film has become the highest earning Bollywood movie of 2019 and toppled Uri: The Surgical Strike from the top spot. In almost three weeks, Kabir Singh has recorded a score of Rs 246 crore and now eyes a new bounty - Rs 250, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Kabir Singh emerges the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019... Inches closer to Rs 250 cr mark... Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr. Total: Rs 246.28 cr. India biz," wrote Mr Adarsh, adding that Kabir Singh is an "all time blockbuster" now.

#Article15 crosses Rs 50 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 2.65 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5.35 cr, Mon 2.02 cr, Tue 1.25 cr, Wed 1.35 cr [better than Tue]. Total: Rs 50.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2019

2019's list if highest earning movies, topped by Kabir Singh and with Uri on the second spot, also has Salman Khan's Bharat, Akshay Kumar's Kesari and the multi-starrer Total Dhamaal in the subsequent spots.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has been responding to the box office numbers with quirky reactions on Twitter with each passing day. As Kabir Singh soared to the top of the highest earning movies' list, Shahid recorded his reaction with a single emoji.

On Wednesday, Shahid Kapoor had warned us that something like this was going to happen because Kabir Singh is "marching ahead full steam."

Marching ahead full steam. https://t.co/mRb2B3iVyD — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 10, 2019

Criticism aside, Kabir Singh does deserve a big round of applause for braving scathing reviews and even the ongoing World Cup. Kabir Singh also remained unaffected by the new releases which joined the theatres in subsequent weeks - Article 15, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Malaal.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.