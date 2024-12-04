Shahid Kapoor's Big Comment: "Girls Fall In Love With Men Like Kabir Singh"

Years after Shahid Kapoor's controversial film Kabir Singh released, the conversation around it refuses to die. Shahid Kapoor, who tasted stupendous box office success with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Hindi debut, said women fall for men like Kabir Singh in real life in an interview with Faye D'Souza. Shahid Kapoor also asserted he doesn't endorse characters like Kabir Singh though such men do exist. "It is not really about who I am. It is about who we all can be. Who we all choose to be. What we all want to be and your learning has to be from that and you cannot make films that are never addressing what is happening in life," Shahid argued for creative freedom.

Shahid Kapoor played a toxic lover in Kabir Singh, the official Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. A large section of the Internet (irrespective of gender) slammed the film for its problematic take on masculinity and the concept of love. "I don't think a lot of things that Kabir did was acceptable at all. I would not accept a guy like that. But do guys like that exist? Do girls like that fall in love with guys like that? Yes they do! So why can't we make a movie about it? You walk away, you decide what you like what you don't like. That's really upto you, as an audience," Shahid concluded.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, opposite Kriti Sanon. He will be seen next in Deva, which will release in theatres on January 31.