A <i>Deva</i> Update: Shahid Kapoor's Film Preponed, To Release On...

Shahid Kapoor's Deva has a new release date. The makers of the upcoming action film have shared a killer poster of Shahid to announce the change in release date. The film will hit the theatres on January 31. Earlier, it was slated to hit the theatres on February 14. In the poster, Shahid, a police officer, is seen carrying an intense look on his face. The aviators add an extra edge to his character. The side note read, “Sit tight, ‘cause the wait just got shorter! Deva is coming your way sooner than you think—January 31st, 2025. The hype is real, the energy is through the roof, and we're beyond excited to bring you this action-packed thriller earlier than expected! Mark your calendars and get ready for a heart-pumping experience that you won't forget!” With this film, Shahid Kapoor returns to the big screen after a year. He was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon.

Deva will be directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati are also part of the film. The action-packed entertainer is produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Deva's change in release date was announced after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava was moved to February 14. On Wednesday, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter). Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, also features Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, Akshaye Khanna and Divya Dutta. The project is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Taran Adarsh wrote, “Vicky Kaushal - Rashmika - Akshaye Khanna: 'Chhaava' New Release Date Announcement... Chhaava is now set for a theatrical release on 14 Feb 2025. The release date holds special significance since it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on 19 Feb 2025. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. Music by AR Rahman.”

Chhaava was originally scheduled to be released on December 6.