Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Vicky Kaushal Visits Lalbaugcha Raja. Watch

Vicky Kaushal paid a visit to Lalbaughcha Raja on Thursday. The actor offered prayers to Ganpati Bappa as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He was seen walking barefoot to the pandal dressed in a simple blue shirt and denim. A popular pandal in Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja draws millions of worshipers every year. Throughout the 10-day Ganesh celebration, Mumbaikars from all walks of life flock to the pandal to offer prayers and seek blessings from the Hindu God. Many Bollywood stars, including Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Shilpa Shetty have already made a visit to Lalbaughcha Raja this year.

Vicky Kaushal's visit to Lalbaughcha Raja came ahead of the release of his upcoming film Chhaava. The actor shared the teaser of the movie on social media in August. It featured Vicky in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky is shown battling enemies on a blood-soaked battlefield as he leaps to their deaths trying to "hold the fort." The note attached to the clip read, “Protector of Swarajya. Defender of Dharma. Chhaava - An epic saga of a courageous warrior! Teaser out now. The Warrior Roars...... on 6th December 2024.”



Sharing his excitement about the upcoming film, Vicky Kaushal told news agency PTI, “It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an actor. The whole team has worked very hard on this film. I always say the West feels the need to make films like 'Avengers' because they don't have those kinds of superheroes that we have. We have real superheroes.”



Chhaava also features Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Sambhaji Maharaj's wife Yeshubai Bhosle, along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Chhaava is scheduled to release on December 6, 2025. It will lock horns with Allu Arjun's much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is the sequel to the South star's 2021 blockbuster Pusha: The Rise. This will be Vicky's second box-office clash. Previously, his 2023 war-action drama Sam Bahadur, had a face-off with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.



