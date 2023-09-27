Despite Viral Videos To The Contrary, Farah Khan Says Lalbaugcha Raja Visit Was 'Amazing'

Farah Khan pictured at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Bollywood celebrities have been visiting Mumbai's decades old Lalbaughcha Raja to mark the 10-day-long Ganesh Mahotsav. After Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan paid a visit to the prestigious puja pandal. She was accompanied by Sonu Sood and his wife Sonali Sood. The filmmaker shared that she had the “most amazing darshan” despite looking “incapacitated” due to the crowd in the viral videos. Sharing a clip, which was recorded inside the pandal, Farah Khan wrote, “Had the most amazing darshan of Lalbaughcha Raja…Right at his feet…Despite whatever you will see in videos of me looking incapacitated due to crowds I just want to say it was all worth it. Thank you to the security, the volunteers, and the police who handle such crowds daily with such care and understanding…Thank you to my dearest Sonu Sood for taking me with him. And Rakesh Kothari for personally escorting me. It's a divine experience for every Mumbaikar.” Replying to the post, Sonu Sood, who has worked with Farah Khan in Happy New Year, wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya [heart eye emojis].”

Farah Khan also shared a photograph with Rakesh Kothari, who ensured that the filmmaker was able to offer prayers, on Instagram Stories. “Rakesh bhaiya who made sure I got to Bappa [thumbs up emoji],” read the text accompanying the picture. Take a look:

Screenshot of Farah Khan's Instagram story.

Farah Khan's post comes hours after a video of her, Sonu Sood and Shekhar Suman “sandwiched” among devotees at Lalbaughcha Raja's iconic pandal, went viral on social media.

On the work front, Farah Khan has choreographed the recently released song Desi Wine from Karan Boolani's upcoming chick flick Thank You For Coming. It features Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh. Thank You For Coming releases in theatres on October 6. She had also choreographed the love song Chaleya in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Farah Khan is also known for directing Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, and Happy New Year.