Mira Rajput Recalls Her First Meeting With "Crazy Blue Haired Boy" Shahid Kapoor. See Pic

Mira Rajput dug out a blast from the past picture from her archive. Mira shared a happy throwback picture featuring herself and husband Shahid Kapoor. She wrote in the caption, "When a crazy blue haired boy called Tommy came into my life... And the high he brought along was a love like no other. Love of my life, from bun to bald and back to who knows what next!" Fans showered love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Superb caption. a love like no other. Ufffff." Another fan wrote, "My babies have two babies now almost a decade ago it is!!!" Another comment read, "They look great together." Take a look:

On Mira's 30th birthday, Shahid Kapoor shared a series of mushy pictures and he wrote, "She is magic. She is beautiful inside out. She is strong, she is loving and her smile lights up my heart. This birthday girl is all mine and I can't believe my luck. Happy birthday you beautiful thing. May god bless you always and forever my love." Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, said that marrying Mira Rajput was the "best thing that happened in my life." And added, "I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that."

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor married at a private ceremony in Gurgaon on 7 July 2015, and Rajput gave birth to their daughter Misha in August 2016 and their son Zain in September 2018.