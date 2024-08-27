Mira Rajput And Ishaan Khatter In Pics From Misha's Bling-Themed Birthday Party

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha celebrated her 8th birthday on Monday. Mom Mira shared pictures from Misha's birthday party and they are all things nice. In one of the photos, Mira and Ishaan can be seen posing together. She captioned it, "With chachi 240." She shared another picture and wrote, "In our bling era." We also got a glimpse of the decor - the theme was bling. Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

See the photos from the party here:

For Misha's 8th birthday, Mira Rajput shared this post for her daughter and she wrote in her caption, "I will spend my whole life loving you. Happy 8th Birthday our darling girl. Sunshine, sparkles and the best of everything for the light of our lives. Smile forever my baby girl, Misha."

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter shared a picture with his niece on his Instagram story and he wrote, "My love. The most amazing 8 year old in the world. Chachu loves you like a crazy m-pops. Conquer the earth and everything in it."

Shahid Kapoor, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 last year, said that marrying Mira Rajput was the "best thing that happened in my life." And added, "I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, with Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Deva, co-starring Pooja Hegde.