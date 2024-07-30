Mira Rajput And Daughter Misha Had This Much Fun At Taylor Swift's Munich Concert: "Mother Daughter Trip Of Dreams"

Mira Rajput's holiday diaries got bigger and better as she attended Taylor Swift's Munich concert with her daughter Misha. The mother-daughter duo can be seen having a gala time at the concert. Mira shared a reel from the venue in which Misha can also be seen recording the concert on phone. The mother-daughter duo also posed for a cute selfie. Sharing the video, Mira Rajput wrote, "Core memory with my sunshine swiftie. We couldn't believe it! Mother daughter trip of dreams." The Internet showered love on the video. A user wrote, "Awesome ... will be soo memorable for you both." Another user wrote, "Seems like I'm gonna bump into you two at BTS concert too." Take a look:

Earlier, Mira Rajput also dropped a set of images from the fun-filled holiday. In the Instagram post, we can see the family of four enjoying their time together. "A very busy summer. Guess who planned it this year?" she wrote in the caption.

Shahid Kapoor shared two pictures with his bundles of joy-Misha and Zain. The side note read, "Just looking at em fly." Take a look:

On July 7, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated their 9th anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the actor shared a black-and-white picture with his wife on Instagram. While uploading the photo, Shahid called Mira his "happy place." Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The lovebirds welcomed Misha in 2016, and Zain in 2018. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Kriti Sanon.