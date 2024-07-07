To Shahid Kapoor, A Wedding Anniversary Wish From Mira Rajput: 'Happy 9, Love Of My Life'

Image Instagrammed by Mira Rajput. (courtesy: MiraRajput)

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary together on Sunday. To mark the occasion, Mira Rajput shared a reel featuring lovely moments spent with husband Shahid Kapoor. The reel showcases cosy pictures of Mira and Shahid, clicked on various occasions. Sharing the reel, Mira Rajput wrote, "You're the one I... (love emoji) Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor." Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018. Take a look at the post here:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are one of the rock-solid couples of the industry. They never shy away from showing love for each other. On Valentine's Day, Mira shared a mushy picture with Shahid Kapoor. Mira Rajput simply wrote in the caption, "Hi" and dropped a few emojis. Mira's post drew comments from fans and followers. A fan wrote, "Cuties." Another comment read, "My babies." Another comment read, "We love you." Take a look at what Mira posted:

Mira and Shahid often set couple goals by sharing pictures of them together. On last Diwali, the couple, dressed in their festive best, shared a picture of them and wrote in the caption, "Ishq roshni di cheez hai. Happy Diwali everyone.. may your lives be filled with love and The Light." Take a look:

On another occasion, Shahid and Mira shared a happy picture of them together and captioned it, "Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha." Take a look:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He also featured in the action thriller Bloody Daddy. He also starred in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi.