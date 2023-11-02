Just Shahid Kapoor And His 'Pride' Mira Setting The Internet On Fire In This Pic

Shahid Kapoor shared this image. (Courtesy: ShahidKapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never let go an opportunity to set some couple goals. Shahid Kapoor shared a picture with wife Mira and it's absolutely stunning. In the picture, Shahid Kapoor can be seen looking at Mira. The couple were dressed in their festive best. Shahid Kapoor wore a black suit and Mira Rajput opted for an off-shoulder gown. The picture was presumably taken at the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai a couple of days back. Shahid Kapoor's caption for the picture was also a spot on. He simply wrote, "My Pride" and dropped a heart emoji. Let's have a look at the comments section of Shahid's post. A user wrote, "Always No. 1 Couple." Another user wrote, "Stylish couple for a reason." Another user commented, "Love you favourites." Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput joined the birthday party of Ishaan Khatter on Wednesday. For the party, they opted for casual outfits. Shahid Kapoor wore a blue shirt while Mira matched a cropped top with high waist denims. Take a look:

Before joining the party, Mira Rajput performed Karwa Chauth rituals at the residence of Sunita Kapoor. She was joined by Mana Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Geeta Basra and others. Take a look:

On Mira's birthday this year, Shahid shared a lovely wish for his "queen". Shahid Kapoor shared two images with the birthday girl. In the first image, Shahid and Mira can be seen looking into each other's eyes. In the other frame, they can be seen looking straight into the camera with broad smiles on their faces. "Mira the queen of my heart. Happy birthday to you and oh so lucky me to have you all for me always and forever," Shahid Kapoor wrote in the caption. Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.