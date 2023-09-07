Shahid Kapoor's Romantic Birthday Wish For His 'Queen' Mira Rajput

Shahid shared this image. (Courtesy: ShahidKapoor)

It's Mira Rajput's birthday and Shahid Kapoor is in romantic mood. Shahid shared a lovely wish for his "queen". Shahid Kapoor shared two images with the birthday girl. In the first image, Shahid and Mira can be seen looking into each other's eyes. In the other frame, they can be seen looking straight into the camera with broad smiles on their faces. "Mira the queen of my heart. Happy birthday to you and oh so lucky me to have you all for me always and forever," Shahid Kapoor wrote in the caption. Kiara Advani wished Mira happy birthday and wrote in the comments section, "Happpy Birthdayyyyyyyyyyyy Miraaa". Farhan Akhtar also wished Mira happy birthday.

For the last few days, Shahid and Mira were busy at Ruhaan Kapoor's wedding. Veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's son Ruhaan Kapoor married Manukriti Pahwa (daughter of actors Seema and Manoj Pahwa) in an intimate ceremony last week. Manukriti Pahwa shared an inside picture from the festivities on her Instagram profile and it features Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Kapur, Sanah Kapur, Seema Pahwa, Mayank Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa. Ruhaan's brother Shahid Kapoor attended the festivities with wife Mira Rajput and their kids Misha and Zain. Sharing the picture, Manukriti wrote, "Had the most perfect day, with the most perfect family ever! 28.08.2023. Will always be the most special."

On their wedding anniversary, Shahid Kapoor shared a picture from Greece. In that picture, Shahid kisses Mira. He wrote in the caption, "In a sky full of stars .... I gave you my heart ... go on and tear me apart ... you will only find you in my heart (pl don't kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life."

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.