Valentine's Day 2024: Mira Rajput's Mushy Post For Husband Shahid Kapoor

Mira shared this image. (courtesy: MiraRajput)

Mira Kapoor, who is not in the town, wished Shahid Kapoor in the most adorable way on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Mira shared a mushy picture with Shahid in which she can be seen hugging her husband from the back. Shunning many words, Mira Rajput wrote in the caption, "Hi" and dropped a few emojis. Mira's post drew comments from fans and followers. A fan wrote, "Cuties." Another comment read, "My babies." Another comment read, "We love you." Take a look at what Mira posted:

ICYMI, Shahid Kapoor wished Mira in the morning in his usual witty style. Shahid Kapoor shared a video on his Instagram story and said, " I love you Meera, because you are travelling and not in town tonight, this is my date tonight". Shahid can be seen eating dates in the video and he can be seen making a sad face at the end of the video. Re-sharing the post on her Instagram story, Mira wrote, "Olive you too." Take a look:

Mira and Shahid often set couple goals by sharing pictures of them together. On last Diwali, the couple, dressed in their festive best, shared a picture of them and wrote in the caption, "Ishq roshni di cheez hai. Happy Diwali everyone.. may your lives be filled with love and The Light." Take a look:

On another occasion, Shahid and Mira shared a happy picture of them together and captioned it, "Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha." Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller Bloody Daddy. He also starred in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is running in theatres.