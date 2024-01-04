Inside Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Bhutan Holiday With Ishaan Khatter And Kids Misha-Zain

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: mirarajput)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's pictures from their vacation in Bhutan is what dreams are made of. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, along with their children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor, Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter, rang in their new year in Bhutan. Mira Rajput, who has been fairly regular in updating her fans with pictures and videos from their famjam, did nothing different on Wednesday. Mira Rajput posted photos of herself meeting the queen of Bhutan, Jetsun Pema. She also shared a group photo featuring Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the king of Bhutan. In the picture, Mira was seen posing with actor-husband Shahid Kapoor as well as her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. Also joining them were Mira's parents Bela and Vikramaditya Rajput. All of them were dressed in their winter best as they posed with the king and queen of Bhutan.

Mira Rajput captioned the post, "Bhutan : The People's Kingdom.

So grateful to have met His Majesty The King @kingjigmekhesar and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen of Bhutan and spent time on many occasions during our stay.. Their warmth, humility and generosity envelopes one into the comfort of chatting and interacting candidly.Yet their pride for the country,their people & its heritage reminds one of their innate regality."

Take a look at the post below:

Some others pictures from their Bhutan trip:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently bought a swanky new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. Photos of the coupe with their new car went viral om social media this week. Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018