Mira Rajput's Shout Out To Mother-In-Law Neliima Azeem's Kathak Performance

Mira Rajput shared this image. (courtesy: MiraRajput)

Mira Rajput and her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem share a cordial relationship. On Tuesday, Mira Rajput shared a video clip of Neliima Azeem practising Kathak on her Instagram stories. Mira wrote on the video, "Can anybody dance like her?" In the clip, the veteran actress-dancer is seen performing Kathak with grace. She was dressed in a white printed salwar suit and wore a traditional ghungroo. Mira and Neliima Azeem are often spotted hanging out together. Mira also shared pictures of her on Instagram feed.

Years ago, Mira Rajput shared some beautiful pictures with her mother-in-law. Referring to Rasode mein kaun tha memes, Mira wrote in the caption, "Rasode mein kaun tha (Who was in the kitchen)? You can bet neither of us. Bring on the chai and chikki." With her hashtag, Mira Rajput also mentioned that this picture is the latest addition to her "parampara (Tradition) series."

If you need an update on Mira Rajput's parampara series, Mira Rajput shared a photo of Shahid Kapoor and herself on Instagram a few days before sharing this picture with Neliima Azeem. The full-length photo of the happy couple features them holding each other's hand, while Mira Rajput leans on Shahid Kapoor with one hand around his arm. Just like for her post with Neliima Azeem, this time too Mira Rajput had a ROFL caption. She said, "Shall we frame this in life-size for the living room while I fix your tie on a stool?" We are positive that Mira Rajput is referring to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's life-size picture as well as tie sequence in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Neliima Azeem also shared pictures from her performances. For the unversed, Neliima Azeem is an accomplished Kathak dancer and has been trained under the legendary Birju Maharaj's Kalashram. Sharing a picture with Birju Maharaj, Neliima Azeem wrote, "GururBrahma GururVishnu GururDevo Maheshwaraha. Guru Saakshaat ParaBrahma Tasmai Sri Gurave Namaha." Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married since 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and their son Zain was born in 2018.