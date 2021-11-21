Mira Rajput's Latest Addition To Her 'Parampara Series' Features Mom-In-Law Neelima Azeem

Mira Rajput shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput's camaraderie with her mother-in-law, actress-dancer Neliima Azeem is evident from her social media posts. From sharing laughs to ganging up to tease Mira Rajput's husband Shahid Kapoor, the duo is often seen enjoying each other's company. Now, Mira Rajput has decided to brighten up our Sunday with a lovely selfie of the two stunning ladies. Mira Rajput shared the photo on Instagram in which Neliima Azeem and her are dressed in Indian ensembles and are smiling for the camera. If the picture made us go “aww”, it was the caption that left us in splits.

Remember the “Rasode mein kaun tha” meme video that went viral? Referring to it in her caption, Mira Rajput wrote, “Rasode mein kaun tha (Who was in the kitchen)? You can bet neither of us. Bring on the chai and chikki.”

With her hashtag, Mira Rajput also mentioned that this picture is the latest addition to her “parampara (Tradition) series”

Wondering what else Mira Rajput has added to her fun parampara series? On Friday, Mira Rajput shared a photo of Shahid Kapoor and herself on Instagram. The full-length photo of the happy couple features them holding each other's hand, while Mira Rajput leans on Shahid Kapoor with one hand around his arm. Just like for her post with Neliima Azeem, this time too Mira Rajput had a ROFL caption. She said, “Shall we frame this in life-size for the living room while I fix your tie on a stool?” We are positive that Mira Rajput is referring to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's life-size picture as well as tie sequence in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Not to forget, she also added the hashtag “parampara”.

Mira Rajput loves sharing pictures and anecdotes of her loved ones. A few months ago, the mother of two shared a lovely moment of her parents pointing proudly at an ad poster that features Mira Rajput. Sharing the image, Mira Rajput wrote, “I owe everything I am today to my parents. And I can't even begin to describe this feeling...I love you Mom and Dad!”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married since 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and their son Zain was born in 2018. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the hit film Kabir Singh, opposite Kiara Advani.

