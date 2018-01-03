Mira Rajput's Pic With Her Dad Will Give You The Feels

Mira Rajput often features in several photos shared by her husband Shahid Kapoor but on Wednesday, it was her turn. Mira shared a heartwarming throwback picture of herself with her father, which appears to be from one of her shaadi functions. In the adorable picture, Mira's dad Vikramaditya Rajput can be seen kissing his daughter while Mira is all smiles and look super cute in a traditional outfit. Apart from the perfect father-daughter moment, what also makes the photo really nice is that it appears that the duo were unaware about being clicked. Shahid Kapoor married Mira in 2015. The couple are parents to daughter Misha, who celebrated her first birthday in September, this year.
The blast from the past came with a side of an emotional post on Mira's part: "My strength and weakness #Dad," Instagrammed Mira Rajput. "Adorable," "dad's princess" and "WOW" are some of the comments on Mira's picture with her father.
Mira, who recently joined Instagram, never fails to disappoint her fans and always keeps them updated about the Kapoor family's whereabouts. Mira recently posted an aww-dorable picture featuring herself, Shahid and Misha, who was sandwiched between her parents.
Earlier, Mira posted a picture in which Misha was seen concentrating on her daadi Neelima Azeem while she taught her granddaughter some kathak steps.
In the other pictures shared by Mira, Shahid's step brother Ishaan Khatter, who will soon feature with Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, was seen having a good time.
Shahid and Mira made their first appearance on television together at beginning of this year, joining the sets of Koffee With Karan. More recently, the couple made their first appearance on a magazine cover and have featured in a few photoshoots. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Rangoon and will next star in Padmavat.