This Perfect Family Picture Of Shahid Kapoor With Mira Rajput And Daughter Misha Is The Internet's Favourite

On Tuesday afternoon, Shahid Kapoor was busy with a photo session with wife Mira Rajput and one-year-old daughter Misha Kapoor, who often features on the star's Instagram posts. And Tuesday was no different -sharing a cuteness overloaded selfie (which definitely gave us family goals) with Misha and Mira, Shahid wrote: "Happy holidays." We are not sure if the Kapoors are off on a vacation or Shahid is just excited about welcoming the New Year with his little munchkin Misha. Dressed in a pink jacket, Misha adorably looks into the camera while being sandwiched between mom Mira and dad Shahid. The photo is so adorable that netizens could not but notice it even on a lazy Tuesday afternoon.
Highlights
- Shahid Kapoor posted a new picture with Misha and Mira
- "Happy holidays," Instagrammed Shahid
- Misha Kapoor is sandwiched between mom Mira and dad Shahid
Comments and likes started pouring in within minutes and the photo has now garnered over 871,183 'likes' in less than 24 hours. The photo has received several sweet comments such as "adorable," "super cute" and "perfect" while some of Shahid's fans also highlighted that it is a perfect family picture and we do not disagree.
It was only last week when a photo of Misha Kapoor taking dance lessons from grandmother Neelima Azeem was doing the rounds on the Internet. Misha was adorable in a churidar while grand mom Neelima made sure to teach some beautiful kathak steps to her little granddaughter. Thank You Mira Rajput for such a cute picture.
The family is all set to welcome the New Year together. Mira also posted several pictures featuring her mother-in-law and Shahid's step brother Ishaan Khattar.
And this photo of Shahid and Mira from a shaadi has won the 'Jodi No. 1' award and has become the Internet's favourite.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in 2015 and the couple welcomed their daughter Misha in August 2016. The couple made their first appearance on television together at beginning of this year that, joining the sets of Koffee With Karan. More recently, the couple made their first appearance on a magazine cover and have featured in a few photoshoots. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Rangoon and his next film Padmavati has been deferred indefinitely.