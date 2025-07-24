Viral Video: <i>Saiyaara</i> Star Aneet Padda Denies Fan's Selfie Request After Film's Success. The Internet Has Mixed Reactions

Saiyaara, led by debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been shattering box office records ever since its release.

What's Happening

Recently, Aneet Padda made her first public appearance after the success of her film.

The actress was recently seen leaving a salon, where she appeared visibly surprised by the large group of photographers waiting outside.

Wearing a mask and dressed in blue denims and a matching shirt, she was guided through the crowd by her team.

A video from the moment went viral, particularly a clip where she politely refused a fan's request for a selfie.

While some online users called her arrogant, others defended her, noting that she is still adjusting to fame.

Background

Saiyaara has had a dream run at the box office. Within six days of release, the film collected Rs 153.25 crore, surpassing the collections of big releases like Sikandar, Kesari and Jaat.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is a romance drama produced by Yash Raj Films. Known for directing hits like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain.

Mohit Suri had earlier shared in an interview with Bollywood Hungama why he chose Aneet for the role. He said, "I'm sorry if I don't sound politically correct, but one thing that was very scary was that I wanted a 20-22-year-old girl who hadn't done anything cosmetological to her face or body in today's age. That was a big requirement."