Viral: This Photo Of Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Wins 'Jodi No. 1' Award

Mira Rajput looks ethereal in our Ivory Kamdani Lehenga with Parsi Gara border from our new collection. #mirarajput #delhiwedding #winterwedding #ivory #kamdani #lehenga #anjulbhandari #indiancouture #weddingseason #Timeless #effortless #classics #couture #graceful #elegance #sparkles #classicsilhouette #metalembroidery #lucknowi #handcrafted

A post shared by Anjul Bhandari (@anjulbhandari) on Dec 23, 2017 at 4:47am PST