Trending: Misha Kapoor, 1, Gets Dance Lesson From Grandmom Neelima Azeem

Highlights Mira posts pic of Misha's dance lesson with grandma Misha looks cute as a button in the new pic Mira posted more pics with Shahid Kapoor and Neelima Azeem

Guru Shishya Parampara A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 4:20am PST

Memories from a night beyond the clouds A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

. A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

. A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

Happiness #thankyougod A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Nov 26, 2017 at 1:59am PST

Mine A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

Still waiting to sign up for that dance class? Let this be known that one-year-old Misha Kapoor has beaten you in the race. Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha had a beautiful dance class lesson at her home and her dance guru was none other than her grandNeelima Azeem. Yes, Shahid Kapoor's mom Neelima, who is a veteran kathak dancer, gave a dance lesson to her little granddaughter Misha and Misha's mother Mira Rajput captured the beautiful moment. Misha Kapoor, who turned one this August, looked cute as a button in aand looked carefully at her grand mom (her dance guru), who taught Misha some kathak steps. Mira, who was busy capturing the heartwarming Guru -moment wrote: "." Thank you Mira for such an adorable photo of Misha:Mira did make some beautiful memories with her family this week. After Misha's dance lesson with her grandmother, Mira spent some quality time with her family including husband Shahid Kapoor and Shahid's step-brother Ishaan Khattar, who will soon feature in, co-starring Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor."Memories from a night(Ishaan's film's name)," Instagrammed Mira.Neelima Azeem is the mother of actor Shahid Kapoor with her first husband Pankaj Kapoor. She was later married to actor Rajesh Khattar, from whom she has a son actor Ishaan Khattar.Mira's photo with mother-in-law Neelima Azeem:Neelima has featured in several films such asandMisha's dance class with her grandis just one more Red Letter day in the calendar of her growing up days. She also got her ears pierced but not without a lollipop treat from Mira. She's also travelled to New York and London already and taken dance lessons with dad.Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Mira was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira flew to London for a holiday in August this year and continued their stay till Misha's birthday (August 26).We actually can't get enough of Misha's adorable photos.