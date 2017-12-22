Trending: Misha Kapoor, 1, Gets Dance Lesson From Grandmom Neelima Azeem

Still waiting to sign up for that dance class? Let this be known that one-year-old Misha Kapoor has beaten you in the race. Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha had a beautiful dance class lesson at her home and her dance guru was none other than her grandma Neelima Azeem. Yes, Shahid Kapoor's mom Neelima, who is a veteran kathak dancer, gave a dance lesson to her little granddaughter Misha and Misha's mother Mira Rajput captured the beautiful moment. Misha Kapoor, who turned one this August, looked cute as a button in a churidar and looked carefully at her grand mom (her dance guru), who taught Misha some kathak steps. Mira, who was busy capturing the heartwarming Guru - shishya moment wrote: "Guru Shishya Parampara." Thank you Mira for such an adorable photo of Misha:
Mira did make some beautiful memories with her family this week. After Misha's dance lesson with her grandmother, Mira spent some quality time with her family including husband Shahid Kapoor and Shahid's step-brother Ishaan Khattar, who will soon feature in Dhadak, co-starring Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor.
"Memories from a night Beyond The Clouds (Ishaan's film's name)," Instagrammed Mira.
Neelima Azeem is the mother of actor Shahid Kapoor with her first husband Pankaj Kapoor. She was later married to actor Rajesh Khattar, from whom she has a son actor Ishaan Khattar.
Neelima has featured in several films such as Zamaana Deewana, Itihaas and Andha Kanoon.
Misha's dance class with her grandma is just one more Red Letter day in the calendar of her growing up days. She also got her ears pierced but not without a lollipop treat from Mira. She's also travelled to New York and London already and taken dance lessons with dad.
Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Mira was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira flew to London for a holiday in August this year and continued their stay till Misha's birthday (August 26).
We actually can't get enough of Misha's adorable photos.