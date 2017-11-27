How Shahid Kapoor And Daughter Misha Spent Sunday. Pic Courtesy Mira Rajput

On Sunday afternoon, Shahid Kapoor was busy with a photo session with his one-year-old daughter Misha Kapoor, who often features on the star's Instagram posts. But, this Sunday was a little different. Guess who captured the adorable father-daughter picture? None other than Misha's mom Mira Rajput. Sharing a cuteness overloaded photo of Shahid with Misha, Mira wrote: "Happiness #thankyougod." Dressed in red, Misha adorably looks into the camera while Shahid just can't take his eyes off his little munchkin. The photo is so adorable that netizens could not but notice it even on a lazy Sunday afternoon. Comments and likes started pouring in and the photo has garnered over 62,942 'likes.' Several of Mira and Shahid's followers said that it's a postcard worthy picture and we can't agree more.
"How lovingly @shahidkapoor daddy is looking at her and how happy #mishakapoor is to be with him. Thank you @mira.kapoor for this beautiful picture," read a comment while another added: "A doting father staring at his Angel daughter."
It was only a few days ago when Misha's selfie with dad Shahid was doing the rounds on the Internet.
Misha Kapoor was born to Shahid and Mira in August last year, a couple of months from when she started appearing frequently on Shahid Kapoor's (and now mom Mira's )Instagram. Soon, Misha was also spotted accompanying Mira to lunch dates and shopping trips. Misha's travel diaries already have entries from New York and London - both places visited this year.