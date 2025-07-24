Amid Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's <i>Saiyaara</i> Success, Ajay Devgn Says, "You Can't Be A Star On Day One"

Amid the success of Mohit Suri's directorial Saiyaara, a film led by debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Ajay Devgn recently shared his thoughts on newcomers in the film industry.

While promoting his upcoming comedy Son of Sardaar 2 alongside co-star Mrunal Thakur on Archana Puran Singh's YouTube channel, Ajay reflected on his early lessons in cinema and spoke about why he believes many outsiders are "misguided" about the industry.

Archana was joined by her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi, and their sons Ayushmann and Aaryamann in the interaction with the lead pair.

When asked whether he had learnt from his father, Veeru Devgan, a renowned stunt choreographer, Ajay said, "Whatever I've learnt technically and about the industry is all because of him. The kind of dedication he had and what he taught me...the honesty towards work, all of it comes from him."

Archana then commented on the presence of film families in the industry, saying, "You know, this is one of the reasons that the film industry prefers people to come in from film families because they already learn professional ethics from their parents."

Agreeing with her, Ajay added, "You get to learn a lot."

Ajay Devgn's Perspective On Newcomers

Ajay Devgn went on to share his perspective on newcomers, particularly those without a film background. "I am not talking about everybody because there are sensible people, but a lot of times, they come in not knowing if they want to be an actor or a star. You cannot be a star on day one; first, you need to be an actor. So, I think there's a misunderstanding somewhere for people; they are misguided about the industry...those from outside film families. I think ultimately, it's your hard work."

Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja.

A spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar, the film is set to release in theatres on August 1.