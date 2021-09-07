Shahid Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Wife Mira Rajput Is Everything

Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput. (courtesy shahidkapoor)

On wife Mira Rajput's birthday on Tuesday, Shahid Kapoor handpicked the best set of pictures to wish her on social media. Wishing the birthday girl, Shahid Kapoor wrote in his note: "Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other's arms but on the days we cry in each other's arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn't want it any other way. Happy happy birthday." In the comments section of Shahid's post, his brother and actor Ishaan Khatter wrote: "Precious HBD 'gaaaallll' and thu thu to you 2."

See Shahid Kapoor's post for Mira Rajput here:

Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Shahid Kapoor is a star of critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he plays the role of a cricketer.

The actor will also be seen in a web-series, which will be a Raj and DK directorial. It marks Raashii Khanna and Shahid Kapoor's first collaborative project. It is also Shahid Kapoor's first collaboration with The Family Man directors and star Vijay Sethupathi.