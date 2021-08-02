Shahid Kapoor Apologises To Co-Star Raashii Khanna, Because Vijay Sethupathi

Shahid Kapoor shared update on his next project. (courtesy shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and his co-star Raashii Khanna occupied a spot on the list of trends, courtesy their latest Instagram exchange. Here's what happened. The actor shared an update on his new project. In his post, he revealed that he is looking forward to shoot with Vijay Sethupathi. "Waiting on set call me soon Raj and DK ... Can't wait to share the frame with Vijay Sethupathi," an excited Shahid wrote. He jokingly added, "Sorry Raashii Khanna I've got too used to having you around on set." Raashii replied to Shahid's post in the comments section with these words: "Ghar ki murgi daal barabar... Anyway, everything is excused for Vijay Sethupathi Sir. I had similar emotions today! Ask Raj and DK."

Screenshot of comments on Shahid Kapoor's post.

The Raj and DK directorial marks Raashii and Shahid Kapoor's first collaborative project. It is also Shahid Kapoor's first collaboration with The Family Man directors and star Vijay Sethupathi.

Shahid Kapoor is a star of critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he plays the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it stars Nani in the lead role. It received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and the National Film Award for Best Editing.