What's The Secret Behind Shahid Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Killer Dance Moves? 'Chilli Paneer,' As Per Ananya Panday

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter sure got some killer dance moves, but we've always wished to see the brothers dancing together. Well, thanks to Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, our wish has finally come true. Mira Rajput dropped a quirky video featuring Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter syncing their dance moves. The brothers can be seen dancing to the tunes of the track You by DJ Regard. In the video, both Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter can be seen dancing like nobody's watching them. Sharing the video on Instagram, Mira Rajput wrote: "Les twins Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter." Mira Rajput's post received scores of comments from her Instafam. Among others, Ishaan Khatter's rumoured girlfriend, actress Ananya Panday, dropped two comments on the post. "Viiiiiiiibe," Ananya wrote in the first comment. If you're wondering what the secret behind these killer dance moves is, the answer lies in Ananya Panday's second comment. "It's the chilli paneer," she wrote.

Ishaan Khatter and Sahid Kapoor's mother, actress Neelima Azeem, also commented on Mira Rajput's post. In her comment, Neelima Azeem thanked Mira Rajput for sharing the video on Instagram. "Can't even express how I'm feeling.. remarkable together.. double trouble... thanks Mira darling for sharing," Neelima Azeem commented on Mira Rajput's post.

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter often hang out with each other. They often feature on Mira Rajput's Instagram feed. Last month, Mira gave us a glimpse of how the family spends time together through a video. The video featured Shahid, Mira, Ishaan and Neelima Azeem.

In June, Mira had shared a fabulous picture of herself, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. "Dream team," Mira wrote in the caption of the post. "My kids team," Neelima Azeem commented on the post.

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor will soon be seen in the sports-drama Jersey. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, will be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif.